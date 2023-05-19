Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $43,500.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ciena Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.66 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

