Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,710 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

