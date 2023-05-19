Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,296,000 after acquiring an additional 221,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 129,042 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Comerica by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,377,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,008,000 after acquiring an additional 267,593 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comerica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,255,000 after acquiring an additional 79,871 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $59.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

