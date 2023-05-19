Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 83,652 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 859.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,652 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,114,000 after purchasing an additional 169,588 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and have sold 14,846 shares valued at $548,232. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

