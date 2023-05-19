Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 10,390 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 256.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $279.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.11. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $365.97. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

