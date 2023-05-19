Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 6,657 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 277,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after acquiring an additional 34,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 54,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,368 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,641 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.87 and its 200 day moving average is $117.00. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

