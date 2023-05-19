CI Investments Inc. Sells 41,900 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 1.53% of CSW Industrials worth $27,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,618,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSWI traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $148.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $140,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

