CI Investments Inc. Sells 134,440 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 134,440 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $25,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 26.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in ENI by 24.8% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 169,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:E traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. 308,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). ENI had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.4664 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading

