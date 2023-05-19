CI Investments Inc. Has $49.79 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130,728 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $49,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.55.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.00. 199,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,466. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

