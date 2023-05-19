CI Investments Inc. Has $34.09 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 438,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,931 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $167,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,275 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Medtronic by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $181,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,601,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

MDT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.06. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $106.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

