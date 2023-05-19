CI Investments Inc. Has $19.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $19,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.42. The company had a trading volume of 27,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.59.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

