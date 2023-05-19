CI Investments Inc. Acquires 66,369 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,369 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.81% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $24,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 43,637 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 184,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,650. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

