CI Investments Inc. Acquires 13,750 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $38,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $207,728,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after buying an additional 1,498,720 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.42. 1,658,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,607. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.02. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

