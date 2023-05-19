Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.14. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,193 shares of company stock worth $36,601,855 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

