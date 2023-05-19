Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $6.26 Per Share

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the company will post earnings of $6.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $23.17 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.13.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD stock opened at $145.67 on Wednesday. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

