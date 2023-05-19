Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.17.
Chimera Investment Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 57.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.