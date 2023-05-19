Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 57.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.