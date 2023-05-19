Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 5.6%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.88. 1,088,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,103,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $605.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44.

Insider Activity at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $524.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 36.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 777,773 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.8% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,791,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 997,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,186,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 593,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.