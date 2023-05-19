Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 8,337 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $17,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.74.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $145.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

