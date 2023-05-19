Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 15,828 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,828 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $15,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,059 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.