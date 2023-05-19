Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 11,023 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,023 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $16,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after buying an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,901,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 22,751.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 514,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 38.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,850,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,127,000 after buying an additional 513,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

