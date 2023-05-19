Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $18.26 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,682 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,383,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,728 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fortinet Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $68.14 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.
Insider Activity at Fortinet
In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,247 shares of company stock worth $8,455,707 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
