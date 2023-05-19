Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $18.26 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,682 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,383,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,728 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $68.14 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,247 shares of company stock worth $8,455,707 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

