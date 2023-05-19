Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $17,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $234.91 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $229.48 and a 52 week high of $356.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.38.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

