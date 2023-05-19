Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 118,118 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $15,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $88.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

