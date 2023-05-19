Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Lowered to $196.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.26% from the company’s current price.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.61.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Chevron stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.59. The company has a market capitalization of $291.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 908.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after buying an additional 10,315,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chevron by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

