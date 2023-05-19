Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.61.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.62. 2,885,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,168. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,844,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,958,000 after purchasing an additional 948,045 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

