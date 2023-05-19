Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Check-Cap Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,737. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

