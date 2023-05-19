Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an underweight rating to a market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $481.35.
Charter Communications Price Performance
Charter Communications stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $342.91. 412,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,439. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.21 and its 200-day moving average is $363.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $515.66.
Insider Transactions at Charter Communications
In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
