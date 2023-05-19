Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CL King initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.06.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.43. The stock had a trading volume of 625,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,090. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -595.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.93. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after purchasing an additional 628,643 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,782,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading

