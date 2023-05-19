Chainbing Price Hits $1.19 on Exchanges (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Chainbing has a market cap of $600.32 million and approximately $5,104.23 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00004440 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

