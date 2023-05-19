CGI (NYSE:GIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
CGI stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.79. The stock had a trading volume of 73,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,036. CGI has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $105.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.
