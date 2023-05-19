Celer Network (CELR) Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $170.46 million and approximately $14.22 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

