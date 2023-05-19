CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 954,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 810,664 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCCS. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,012,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,681,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,384,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,392 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

See Also

