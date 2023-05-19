CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. CBIZ has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.76.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $498,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,326. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,540,000 after buying an additional 377,455 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

