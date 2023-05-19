Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CWST. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.45. 191,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,998. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 93.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,498 shares of company stock worth $1,323,724. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,670,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,056,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,654,000 after acquiring an additional 29,576 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,845,000 after purchasing an additional 498,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,216,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Featured Articles

