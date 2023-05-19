Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

