Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $306.67.

Shares of CSL traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.27. The company had a trading volume of 90,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,304. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.53. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,599,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

