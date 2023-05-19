Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.28% of Carlisle Companies worth $34,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,940,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 956.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 358,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,430,000 after buying an additional 324,383 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,708,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,126,000 after buying an additional 167,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,757,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $215.03 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.53.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

