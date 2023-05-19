Capital Square LLC Sells 17,343 Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,343 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CapStar Financial worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 696,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 37,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 524.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. AJ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CapStar Financial

In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $140,437.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,124.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Tilden Delay bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $140,437.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,205 shares of company stock worth $261,259 in the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CapStar Financial Price Performance

CSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of CSTR stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,371. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CapStar Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

