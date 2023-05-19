Capital Square LLC Reduces Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Capital Square LLC lowered its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 22.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

Rollins Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 734,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.