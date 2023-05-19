Capital Square LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $5,526,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

ETN stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.01. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

