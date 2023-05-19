Capital Square LLC Invests $258,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,290 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

