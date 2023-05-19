Capital Square LLC Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GIS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,890. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.90.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

