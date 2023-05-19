Capital Square LLC Increases Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. CareTrust REIT makes up approximately 1.7% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC owned 0.10% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 202.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 97.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 243,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.13. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

