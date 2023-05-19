Capital Square LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 39.2% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in adidas by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in adidas by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.89. 24,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,604. adidas AG has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2439 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADDYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.13.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

