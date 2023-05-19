Capital Square LLC Cuts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Capital Square LLC lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.03. 585,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.94 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 106.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

