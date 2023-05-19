Capital Square LLC Buys New Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.07. The company had a trading volume of 339,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,504. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.38. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $229.48 and a 12 month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.