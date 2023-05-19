Capital Square LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.93. 430,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.