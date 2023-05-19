Capital One Financial Comments on Berry Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Berry had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Berry’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Berry Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Berry from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

BRY opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. Berry has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $523.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 664,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Berry news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 664,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,800 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the third quarter worth $75,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Berry by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 86,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berry by 35.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in Berry during the third quarter worth $88,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

