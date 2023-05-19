Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $22.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a current ratio of 25.41. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,359.22%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $129,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 11,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $298,217.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,244.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $129,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,880. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

