Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $733.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.61. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $6.19. The company had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.54 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $126,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 584,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,833,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 584,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,833,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,508. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

